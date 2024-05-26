Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Moelis & Company worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $16,924,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,867,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $6,215,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 136,235 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 56.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 105,715 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

NYSE MC opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,325 shares of company stock worth $11,899,081 over the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Further Reading

