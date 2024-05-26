105,645 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,645 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

