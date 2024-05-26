Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $724.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.