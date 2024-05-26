Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.73 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.