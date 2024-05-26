Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BAB opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.