Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of IES worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 1,078.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IES in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of IES by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 62,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of IES by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $184.38. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.04.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,466,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at $12,466,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

