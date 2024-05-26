Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 242.7% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.