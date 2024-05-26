Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.62 Million Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of ON worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ON by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of ON by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

ON Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:ONON opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.