Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ROKU

Insider Activity at Roku

Institutional Trading of Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,093. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61. Roku has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.