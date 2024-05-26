Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in MSCI by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $493.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $512.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

