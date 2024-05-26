Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Shares of QGRO stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $920.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

