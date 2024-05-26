Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 40.5% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

NYSE CDAY opened at $56.16 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,872.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

