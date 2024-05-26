Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 401,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,704,000. Norges Bank owned 1.06% of Vail Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after buying an additional 400,941 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,645,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $32,280,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,487 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $192.00 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.43 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.28.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.