Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,561,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock worth $136,706,859. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

