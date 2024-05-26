Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,220,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,369,000. Norges Bank owned 1.20% of Stifel Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SF. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SF

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE SF opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.14. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.