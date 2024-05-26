Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 689,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,733,000. Norges Bank owned 0.92% of AGCO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.68. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

