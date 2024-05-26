292,458 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 292,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

RBC opened at $291.52 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

