Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,320,016 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,320,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,227,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.06% of FMC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in FMC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FMC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $111.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

