4,651,210 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,651,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,775,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 56.3% in the third quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 82,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in TELUS by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 25.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $16.28 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 284.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

