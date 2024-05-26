Norges Bank Buys New Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,590,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,930,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 402.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after buying an additional 7,712,359 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 367.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,251,000 after buying an additional 6,790,373 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ExlService by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,813,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,199,000 after buying an additional 291,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ExlService by 400.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,403 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,836.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,836.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,866 shares of company stock worth $3,927,176 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

