Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

