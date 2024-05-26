Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,224,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,646,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $324,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $685,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

BJ stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $88.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

