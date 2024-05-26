Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 228,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,560,000. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of Murphy USA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 72,537 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,115 shares of company stock worth $5,308,423. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $444.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $449.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

