836,849 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 836,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,697,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.89% of Sarepta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $146.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.32.

Insider Activity

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,731 shares of company stock worth $3,248,319. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

