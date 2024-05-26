Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $471,000 in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.09% of Liquidity Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQDT opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LQDT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

