Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $469,000 Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $53,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $74,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,903.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $53,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $64,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,180 shares of company stock worth $4,128,632. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.10 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

