Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $178.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 183.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.57. Duolingo has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,005 shares in the company, valued at $30,483,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,921 shares of company stock valued at $27,371,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

