Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.38.

COOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,120,684.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 398.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 304,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 805,546 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. Traeger has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.10 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

