Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,164 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Perficient worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 10.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. Perficient’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

