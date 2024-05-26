Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $271.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.76 and its 200-day moving average is $325.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

