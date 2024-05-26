Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,398 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,269,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,847,000 after acquiring an additional 821,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 96,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after acquiring an additional 454,289 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

