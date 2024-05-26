Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Major Shareholder Timothy P. Horne Sells 2,194 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $208.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $219.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.