Howard Fu Sells 7,748 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 7,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $543,677.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 22nd, Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82.

On Friday, March 22nd, Howard Fu sold 1,457 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $118,293.83.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -71.61 and a beta of 0.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCOR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,371,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,336,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

