Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

