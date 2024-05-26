Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 37,130 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,130 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after purchasing an additional 75,735 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $168.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average of $166.48. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

