Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 48,170 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,637,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,889.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 62,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.56, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,526. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

