Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of DG opened at $145.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

