Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,060 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 718.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 31,128 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 882,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.71.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

