Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,038 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 490,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.9 %

HPE stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

