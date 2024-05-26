Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,193 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,261,000 after purchasing an additional 65,872 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,890,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $231.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.14 and its 200 day moving average is $216.71.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

