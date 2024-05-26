Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 16,196 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

