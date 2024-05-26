Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $48.33.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

