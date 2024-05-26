James Bo D. Hanchey Sells 1,500 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $95.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.10.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 120.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 256,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

