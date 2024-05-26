The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in The India Fund by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The India Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IFN stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

About The India Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%.

(Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.