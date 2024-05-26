Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,723 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,092,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 883,038.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 459,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after buying an additional 459,180 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 444,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 84,127 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 239,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 784.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC opened at $24.42 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

