Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 20,954 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,954 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of STWD opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

