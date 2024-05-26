Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 5.3% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in KBR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $66.37 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

