FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.76% of FB Financial worth $70,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in FB Financial by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 107,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

FBK opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens raised shares of FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FBK

About FB Financial

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.