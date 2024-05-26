Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $68,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,087 shares of company stock worth $9,493,191. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.5 %

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $162.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.21. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.95 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

