Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $390,000 Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 114.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HAE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Haemonetics stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $93,843.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $93,843.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,533 shares of company stock valued at $526,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

